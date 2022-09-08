Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 145,400 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,400 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Telos were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Telos by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Telos in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 74,669 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,205,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,596,000 after buying an additional 535,525 shares during the last quarter. 59.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telos Price Performance

TLS opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.25 million, a PE ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 1.22. Telos Co. has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Telos Company Profile

Several research firms have weighed in on TLS. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Telos from $12.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Telos from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $11.00 price objective on Telos in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

