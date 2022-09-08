Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 14,819 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,425 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,819 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,874 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,774 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $152.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.29 and its 200-day moving average is $154.28. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $169.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.69.

In other news, Director Peter Gray sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,972. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Peter Gray sold 8,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,972. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $342,848.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,796.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,998 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,543. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

