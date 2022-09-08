Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 149,700 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 5.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 33.3% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 57.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cheuvreux cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

Sanofi Stock Up 2.2 %

Sanofi stock opened at $40.47 on Thursday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $39.49 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $102.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. Research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

