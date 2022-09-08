Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 3,214 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,039,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of NetApp by 2,180.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $24,094,000 after buying an additional 250,458 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of NetApp by 12.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 65.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,863 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 11,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of NetApp by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,457 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after buying an additional 23,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

NetApp Stock Performance

NTAP stock opened at $70.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.26 and a 1-year high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,599,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,375 shares of company stock worth $1,598,633 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.