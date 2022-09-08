Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 39,308 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 39,308 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 733.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 31.6% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen set a $132.00 price target on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.45.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $99.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.03. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.76 and a 52-week high of $182.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 31.51%.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

