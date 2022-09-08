Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 45,800 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,800 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 85.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPRT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.06.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 459,170 shares in the company, valued at $9,495,635.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $22.48 on Thursday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $32.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.60. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

