Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 79,300 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,107,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 19.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 911,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,521,000 after purchasing an additional 151,027 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 638,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,990,000 after purchasing an additional 18,779 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 10.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 529,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,620,000 after purchasing an additional 48,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManTech International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MANT stock opened at $95.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ManTech International Co. has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ManTech International Profile

Several research firms recently commented on MANT. StockNews.com cut shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ManTech International to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair raised shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

