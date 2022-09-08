Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $1.29 Million Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 49,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIVO. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter worth $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter worth $220,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meridian Bioscience

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 44,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $1,327,027.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,879,693.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 44,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $1,327,027.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,879,693.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 13,559 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $406,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,647 shares of company stock worth $3,600,868 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Trading Down 0.1 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.52. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.27.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VIVO shares. StockNews.com lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair cut Meridian Bioscience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

