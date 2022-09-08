Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $1.31 Million Position in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,445,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.40% of TherapeuticsMD at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXMD. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 22.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 46,974 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 123,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 86,845 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 812.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120,205 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

Insider Transactions at TherapeuticsMD

In related news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 64,892 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $360,799.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,139,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,334,313.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 662,580 shares of company stock valued at $15,466,258 in the last three months. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

TXMD opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.44. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $28.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.50) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

