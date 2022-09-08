Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $1.32 Million Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 33,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 8.9% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AEL shares. Raymond James upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AEL opened at $36.70 on Thursday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.03.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.20 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 61.05%. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

