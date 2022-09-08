Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $1.48 Million Position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 53,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBIN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 30,913 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $523,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $26.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average is $25.71. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $33.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.21. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 45.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 40.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

