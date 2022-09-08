Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $1.50 Million Position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 169,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UTI. Invenire Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,863,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,318,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Argus raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

UTI opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.69. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

