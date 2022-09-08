Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $1.68 Million Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Renasant by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,766,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,024,000 after acquiring an additional 377,642 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Renasant by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,572,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,665,000 after purchasing an additional 104,251 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Renasant by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,367,000 after purchasing an additional 58,962 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Renasant by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,660,000 after purchasing an additional 32,785 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Renasant by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 413,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,702,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $32.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average of $32.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.11. Renasant Co. has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.84%.

RNST has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Renasant to $32.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Renasant from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Renasant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.