Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 65,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 20.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MNRL opened at $27.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average is $26.69. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Brigham Minerals Increases Dividend

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $90.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MNRL. Barclays cut their target price on Brigham Minerals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Brigham Minerals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 41,503 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,290.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 430,126 shares of company stock valued at $13,010,335 over the last three months. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Stories

