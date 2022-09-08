Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Brunswick by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Brunswick by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Brunswick by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.08.

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of BC stock opened at $73.84 on Thursday. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $103.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.20 and a 200-day moving average of $77.89.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

See Also

