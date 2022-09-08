Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBM. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 97.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.92. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.06%.

HBM has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

