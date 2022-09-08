Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $912,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 35.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth $211,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $357,908.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 1.9 %

RGA stock opened at $127.11 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $132.12. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

