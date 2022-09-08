Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth about $671,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Balchem by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Balchem by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,566,000 after buying an additional 19,098 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCPC opened at $134.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 0.59. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $174.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In related news, VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 3,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $452,357.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $179,636.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BCPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Balchem from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

