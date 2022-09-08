HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $67.00. The stock had previously closed at $63.44, but opened at $64.99. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. HealthEquity shares last traded at $65.27, with a volume of 3,556 shares.

HQY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HealthEquity news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HealthEquity Stock Up 1.0 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,488,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,170,000 after purchasing an additional 244,868 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 11.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,589,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,378,000 after purchasing an additional 373,264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,669,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,045,000 after buying an additional 81,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,221,000 after buying an additional 68,071 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -97.09, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.43.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

