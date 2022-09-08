HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 287 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 95.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 37.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE:ARW opened at $101.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.60. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.42 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $0.21. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARW. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

About Arrow Electronics

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.