HM Capital Management LLC Has $9.49 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

HM Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,790 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.5% of HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $258.09 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.95 and its 200 day moving average is $275.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

