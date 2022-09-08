Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Receives $10.11 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.11.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLLY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Holley in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Holley in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Holley from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Holley to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Holley stock opened at $5.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Holley has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The company has a market cap of $683.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.17, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.35.

In related news, CFO Dominic Bardos sold 24,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $159,757.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,011.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Thomas W. Tomlinson bought 7,500 shares of Holley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $48,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,321.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Dominic Bardos sold 24,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $159,757.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,011.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Holley by 340.0% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holley during the fourth quarter worth about $4,060,000. Parafestas Anastasios purchased a new stake in shares of Holley during the first quarter worth about $2,782,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Holley by 5.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Holley during the first quarter worth about $233,000.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

