Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Receives $10.11 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.11.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLLY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Holley in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Holley in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Holley from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Holley to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Holley Price Performance
Holley stock opened at $5.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Holley has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The company has a market cap of $683.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.17, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.35.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Holley by 340.0% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holley during the fourth quarter worth about $4,060,000. Parafestas Anastasios purchased a new stake in shares of Holley during the first quarter worth about $2,782,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Holley by 5.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Holley during the first quarter worth about $233,000.
Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.
