Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,444 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,780,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,141,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,410,000 after buying an additional 1,079,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,688,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,275,000 after buying an additional 558,537 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 6,951.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 300,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 296,499 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 625,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,550,000 after acquiring an additional 268,445 shares during the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.12. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $55.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

