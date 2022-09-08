Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773,205 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $7,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,513,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,914,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,853 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,242,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,672,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,500,000 after acquiring an additional 794,523 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,580,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,366,000 after acquiring an additional 301,868 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on HST. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

HST opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

