Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) Shares Down 2.1%

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.26. Approximately 885,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 6,614,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Houston American Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 42.32, a quick ratio of 42.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 million, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

