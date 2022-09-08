HOYA Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of HOYA in a research report issued on Monday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for HOYA’s current full-year earnings is $3.89 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HOYA’s FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

OTCMKTS:HOCPY opened at $101.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.15 and its 200-day moving average is $104.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.63. HOYA has a 52 week low of $82.15 and a 52 week high of $179.94. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.65.

HOYA ( OTCMKTS:HOCPY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.18. HOYA had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion.

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants.

