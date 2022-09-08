Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 193,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 63,437 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $7,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 369.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 45.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman by 53.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Curtis E. Espeland bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of HUN opened at $26.65 on Thursday. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.18. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HUN. UBS Group downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.23.

Huntsman Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.