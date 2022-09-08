Ideanomics (IDEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.
Ideanomics Price Performance
NASDAQ:IDEX opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $275.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.12. Ideanomics has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Ideanomics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ideanomics
About Ideanomics
Ideanomics, Inc focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ideanomics (IDEX)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.