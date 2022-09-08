Ideanomics (IDEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Ideanomics Price Performance

NASDAQ:IDEX opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $275.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.12. Ideanomics has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75.

Get Ideanomics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Ideanomics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ideanomics

About Ideanomics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ideanomics by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 18,496 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ideanomics by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 159,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 99,617 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 173,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 20,211 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ideanomics by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 503,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 108,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ideanomics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 72,916 shares in the last quarter. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.