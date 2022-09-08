Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.90

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.90 and traded as high as $1.46. Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 205,933 shares traded.
Several research analysts recently commented on INFI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90. The firm has a market cap of $129.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.42.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.
