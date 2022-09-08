Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.90

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.90 and traded as high as $1.46. Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 205,933 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on INFI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90. The firm has a market cap of $129.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 20,445 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 34,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

