INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 61,849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 278,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

INNOVATE Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $119.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.01.

Get INNOVATE alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shelly Lombard sold 35,000 shares of INNOVATE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $66,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,779.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

INNOVATE Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in INNOVATE by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,825,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 534,375 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its holdings in INNOVATE by 554.3% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 1,594,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,662 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in INNOVATE by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,124,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 297,870 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in INNOVATE by 549.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 653,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 553,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in INNOVATE by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 555,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 259,858 shares during the last quarter. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. It provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services for use in commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for INNOVATE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INNOVATE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.