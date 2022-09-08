INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 61,849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 278,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $119.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.01.
In related news, Director Shelly Lombard sold 35,000 shares of INNOVATE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $66,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,779.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.
INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. It provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services for use in commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants.
