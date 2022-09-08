Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL – Get Rating) were up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.58 and last traded at $23.58. Approximately 82 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.21.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.73.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.