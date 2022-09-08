Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XDJL) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XDJL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.58 and last traded at $23.58. Approximately 82 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.21.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.73.

Institutional Trading of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XDJL – Get Rating) by 3,360.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.44% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

