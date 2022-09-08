INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) Shares Down 0.1%

INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 112,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 74,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On INSU Acquisition Corp. III

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 20.0% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,197,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 946,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 495,595 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $9,007,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $7,981,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $4,832,000. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About INSU Acquisition Corp. III

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

