Intelligent Living Application Group (NASDAQ:ILAG) Trading Up 0.5%

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $2.03. Approximately 320,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 11,311,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.
Intelligent Living Application Group Price Performance
About Intelligent Living Application Group
Intelligent Living Application Group Inc manufactures and sells mechanical locksets to customers in the United States, Canada, Australia, and China markets. The company offers its products for main entrances and gates, and indoor uses. Intelligent Living Application Group Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Kwai Chung, Hong Kong.
Further Reading
