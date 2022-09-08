InterPrivate II Acquisition (OTCMKTS:IPVAU) Trading Down 0.1%

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPVAU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. 721 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.