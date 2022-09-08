Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO) Trading 2.7% Higher

Shares of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO – Get Rating) traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.42 and last traded at $7.42. 866 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.