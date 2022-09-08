Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ) Trading 2.7% Higher

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.68 and last traded at $19.64. 3,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 19,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.13.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average of $19.62.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBBQ. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $1,940,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 328,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $197,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 259.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

