Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 107.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XMLV opened at $52.98 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $49.07 and a twelve month high of $58.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.68.

