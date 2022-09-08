Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 14,457 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 171% compared to the average volume of 5,340 put options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASAN. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Asana from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $58,294.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Asana by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,231,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,901 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Asana by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,708,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,595 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund increased its stake in shares of Asana by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,238,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,475,000 after purchasing an additional 929,959 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Asana by 1,624.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after acquiring an additional 476,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 66.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after acquiring an additional 448,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.82. Asana has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $27.72.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

