Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 14,457 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 171% compared to the average volume of 5,340 put options.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ASAN. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Asana from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.
In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $58,294.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE:ASAN opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.82. Asana has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $27.72.
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
