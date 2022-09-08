Investors Purchase High Volume of iShares MSCI Canada ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:EWC)

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 57,000 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 164% compared to the typical volume of 21,608 call options.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWC stock opened at $33.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.53. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $41.12.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 41,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 122,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.