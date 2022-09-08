Investors Purchase Large Volume of SunPower Call Options (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 9,304 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 38% compared to the typical volume of 6,721 call options.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $665,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $349,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,897.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $665,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,912 shares of company stock worth $1,634,371 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SunPower by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after purchasing an additional 30,253 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in SunPower by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,120,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,393,000 after purchasing an additional 253,222 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in SunPower by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 887,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 698,844 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SunPower by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 511,085 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in SunPower during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,623,000. 36.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $27.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average of $19.36. SunPower has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $34.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.41 and a beta of 1.97.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.47 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SunPower will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.19.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

