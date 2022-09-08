IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in IonQ were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in IonQ during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in IonQ during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at $3,331,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IonQ alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IONQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on IonQ from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on IonQ from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on IonQ to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on IonQ in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

IonQ Price Performance

NYSE:IONQ opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94. IonQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $35.90.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter. IonQ had a negative net margin of 1,470.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.72%.

IonQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.