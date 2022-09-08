iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 170.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,856 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $7,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HDV. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 332.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 878,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,919,000 after acquiring an additional 675,688 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,894,000 after acquiring an additional 117,634 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 656,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,166,000 after acquiring an additional 128,908 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,169,000 after acquiring an additional 152,920 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 525,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,194,000 after acquiring an additional 61,243 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $101.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.25. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.48 and a 52-week high of $110.91.

