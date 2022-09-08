iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,521 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $8,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IOO. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $246,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO opened at $65.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.52. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $61.98 and a 52-week high of $79.08.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

