iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Stake Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,680 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $7,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICLN. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 665.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 925,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,597,000 after buying an additional 804,828 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $12,659,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 360.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 744,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,020,000 after purchasing an additional 582,817 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,210,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,047,000 after purchasing an additional 309,801 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,091,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 271,948 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 4.8 %

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $22.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.30. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

