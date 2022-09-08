iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) Trading Up 1.2%

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.54 and last traded at $20.54. Approximately 48,092 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 33,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iowa State Bank bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,333,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 14,106 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 25,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 1,193.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 40,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 37,191 shares during the last quarter.

