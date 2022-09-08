iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,157,000 after purchasing an additional 47,237 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 62,063 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 30,448 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS MEAR opened at $49.73 on Thursday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $50.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average of $49.75.

