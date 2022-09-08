iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Position Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $6,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJT. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 99.3% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IJT opened at $110.43 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.82.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.