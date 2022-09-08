iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Stock Position Reduced by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after buying an additional 28,672 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,438,000 after buying an additional 29,490 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

iShares US Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares US Financials ETF stock opened at $74.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.15. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $91.95.

iShares US Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.