ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Stock Position Lowered by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ITT during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC grew its position in ITT by 58.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in ITT by 38.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in ITT by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Price Performance

ITT stock opened at $73.57 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46.

ITT Announces Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $733.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ITT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ITT to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at ITT

In other news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $262,731.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,382,440.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.